DUBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Al Nasser said that the demand for oil is nearing pre-pandemic levels, Asharq Business reported in a tweet on Monday.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; writing by Lina Najem; editing by Jason Neely)

