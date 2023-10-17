News & Insights

World Markets

Saudi Aramco CEO says global oil spare capacity at 3 mln barrels per day

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

October 17, 2023 — 04:53 am EDT

Written by Ron Bousso and Marwa Rashad for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Saudi oil giant Aramco's 2223.SE Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Tuesday he saw global demand for oil at 103 million barrels a day (bpd) in the second half of this year while world spare capacity is now at 3 million bpd.

Saudi Aramco 2223.SE is able to ramp up oil production capacity "in a couple of weeks" if needed as global demand continues to rise, Nasser said at the Energy Intelligence Forum in London.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Marwa Rashad; Writing by Yousef Saba, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.