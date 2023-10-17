Saudi Aramco CEO says global oil spare capacity at 3 mln barrels per day

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Saudi oil giant Aramco's 2223.SE Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Tuesday he saw global demand for oil at 103 million barrels a day (bpd) in the second half of this year while world spare capacity is now at 3 million bpd.

Saudi Aramco 2223.SE is able to ramp up oil production capacity "in a couple of weeks" if needed as global demand continues to rise, Nasser said at the Energy Intelligence Forum in London.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Marwa Rashad; Writing by Yousef Saba, Editing by Louise Heavens)

