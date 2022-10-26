Saudi Aramco CEO: Many market uncertainties ahead of Russian crude, products embargoes

RIYADH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said on Wednesday there were many uncertainties in the oil market ahead of planned European embargoes on Russian crude and products.

Nasser also told the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh that market realignments were taking place with discounts being offered by Russia.

"The Russians, with the right discounts, they are able to place their crudes in different markets," Nasser said, adding that crude from other producers in the meantime was being redirected, noting crude destined for Asia was being sent to Europe, North America and elsewhere.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, Haddel Al Sayegh, Rachna Uppal and Maha El Dahan; editing by Jason Neely)

((Maha.Dahan@thomsonreuters.com; + 9712 4082101; Reuters Messaging: maha.dahan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.