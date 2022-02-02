Saudi Aramco buys 7.4% stake in Norwegian software firm Cognite

Contributor
Victoria Klesty Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Saudi Aramco has bought a 7.4% stake in Norwegian industrial software group Cognite from oil firm Aker BP, Cognite said on Wednesday.

Adds Aker BP spokesperson

OSLO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco 2222.SE has bought a 7.4% stake in Norwegian industrial software group Cognite from oil firm Aker BP AKRBP.OL, Cognite said on Wednesday.

The price for the stake was "around 1 billion Norwegian crowns," or about $113 million, an Aker BP spokesperson told Reuters, valuing Cognite at just over $1.5 billion.

Cognite and Saudi Aramco are in a partnership to provide digitalisation services in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East region.

"Cognite has proven that their technology delivers complex real time insights seamlessly and is optimising how energy is being supplied to the world," Saudi Aramco Senior Vice President Ahmad A. Al-Sa'adi said in a statement.

Both Cognite and Aker BP are part of Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke's group of companies, whose investment firm Aker ASA has a 50.5% stake in Cognite.

U.S. venture capital firm Accel holds 12.4% while Cognite's Chief Executive John Markus Lervik owns 7.2%, an Aker spokesman said in May last year.

($1 = 8.8313 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters