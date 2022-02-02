Saudi Aramco buys 7.4% stake in Norwegian software firm Cognite

OSLO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco 2222.SE has bought a 7.4% stake in Norwegian industrial software group Cognite from oil firm Aker BP AKERBP.OL, Cognite said on Wednesday.

Cognite and Saudi Aramco are in a partnership to provide digitalisation services in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East region.

"Cognite has proven that their technology delivers complex real time insights seamlessly and is optimising how energy is being supplied to the world," Saudi Aramco Senior Vice President Ahmad A. Al-Sa'adi said in a statement.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Both Cognite and Aker BP are part of Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke's group of companies, whose investment firm Aker ASA has a 50.5% stake in Cognite.

U.S. venture capital firm Accel holds 12.4% while Cognite's Chief Executive John Markus Lervik owns 7.2%, an Aker spokesman said in May last year.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.