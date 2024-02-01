Saudi Aramco and Sonatrach raised OSPs for LPG in Feb by 1-2%

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco 2222.SE and Algeria's Sonatrach have raised February official selling prices (OSPs) for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by 1.6-2.0% versus January due to rising oil prices and increased demand, traders said.

Aramco's February OSP for propane was increased by $10 to $630 per metric ton PRO-OFFCL-SA, while its OSP for butane was raised also by $10 to $640 per ton BUT-OFFCL-SA.

Propane and butane are types of LPG with different boiling points.

LPG is mainly used as a fuel for cars, heating and as a feedstock for other petrochemicals.

Sonatrach raised its February OSP for propane by $10 per ton to $520 PRO-OFFCL-DZ, while its OSP for butane was stable at $540 per ton. BUT-OFFCL-DZ.

Aramco's OSPs for LPG are used as a reference for contracts to supply the product from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region.

Sonatrach's OSPs for LPG are used as benchmarks for the Mediterranean, Black Sea region and Turkey.

(Editing by Jason Neely)

