Saudi Aramco agrees to purchase 100% equity stake in Esmax Distribusción SpA from -statement

Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

September 15, 2023 — 10:10 am EDT

CAIRO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco (2222.SE) agreed to purchase a 100% equity stake in Chile's Esmax Distribución SpA (Esmax) from Southern Cross Group, the company said in a statement on Friday.

"The transaction is subject to certain customary conditions, including regulatory approvals," the statement added.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray and Alaa Swilam;)

