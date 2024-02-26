Saudi Arabia's wealth fund to tap debt market for second time this year

By Federico Maccioni and Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has hired banks to tap the debt market for the second time this year with an Islamic dollar bond, a document emailed to the banks on Monday and reviewed by Reuters showed.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF), which manages more than $700 billion in assets, mandated Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Standard Chartered as joint global coordinators to arrange investor meetings starting on Monday for the offering, a senior unsecured seven-year sukuk, the document said.

It raised $5 billion through the sale of a triple-tranche conventional bond in January and $3.5 billion from a sukuk deal in October. A sukuk is a financial offering that complies with Islamic religious rules regarding interest.

The PIF is the chosen vehicle of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler, to drive an economic agenda aimed at cutting the country's reliance on oil. Saudi Arabia is the world's biggest oil exporter.

The PIF accounted for about a quarter of the $124 billion spent by sovereign wealth funds worldwide last year, according to a report in January from industry specialist Global SWF.

The fund plans to ramp up its deployment of capital to $70 billion a year after 2025, from $40 billion to $50 billion currently, PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said last week in Miami.

