News & Insights

World Markets
FAB

Saudi Arabia's TAWAL raises $1.42 bln to buy European towers from United Group

August 27, 2023 — 01:46 am EDT

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's TAWAL raised $1.42 billion in Islamic financing to fund the acquisition of the mobile telecommunications infrastructure unit of United Group in Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia, parent Saudi Telecom Company (STC) said on Sunday.

TAWAL agreed in April to buy tower infrastructure worth 1.22 billion euros ($1.34 billion) from United Group in its first foray into Europe's telecoms market.

STC in a regulatory filing said a shariah-compliant bank loan funded the deal, which received necessary approvals and was completed on Aug. 24.

Saudi National Bank 1180.SE, the kingdom's biggest lender contributed $1.02 billion, of which $300 million was a bridge loan.

Dubai Islamic Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank contributed $250 million and $150 million respectively.

STC said the financial impact of the transaction will be reflected in its third-quarter earnings.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FAB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.