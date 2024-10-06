Saudi Arabia's Sovereign Wealth Fund Reportedly Considers Increasing Stake In Nintendo

(RTTNews) - Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is considering increasing its stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (NTDOY.PK), Kyodo News reported.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is contemplating increasing its investment in Nintendo and similar companies. Prince Faisal bin Bandar, vice chairman of PIF subsidiary Savvy Games Group, expressed a preference for pursuing this strategy with the backing of the companies involved.

The PIF currently holds an 8.6% stake in Nintendo, making it one of the company's largest shareholders.

