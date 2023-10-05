Saudi Arabia's SAL Saudi Logistics sets final IPO price at 106 riyals per share -statement

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian cargo business SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co set a final price for its initial public offering at 106 riyals ($28.26) per share, a statement on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) said on Thursday.

HSBC Saudi Arabia, which is advising on the IPO, said the book-building process had been completed successfully.

HSBC Saudi Arabia is acting as the sole financial adviser, bookrunner, global coordinator, lead manager and underwriter.

SAL Saudi Logistics is 70% owned by Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia) and 30% by Tarabot Air Cargo Services. Saudia and Tarabot are jointly offering a 30% stake in SAL Logistics, comprising 24 million ordinary shares.

($1 = 3.7505 riyals)

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab. Editing by Jane Merriman)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.