Saudi Arabia's SAL Saudi Logistics sets final IPO price at 106 riyals per share -statement

October 05, 2023 — 01:58 pm EDT

Written by Yomna Ehab. for Reuters ->

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian cargo business SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co set a final price for its initial public offering at 106 riyals ($28.26) per share, a statement on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) said on Thursday.

HSBC Saudi Arabia, which is advising on the IPO, said the book-building process had been completed successfully.

HSBC Saudi Arabia is acting as the sole financial adviser, bookrunner, global coordinator, lead manager and underwriter.

SAL Saudi Logistics is 70% owned by Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia) and 30% by Tarabot Air Cargo Services. Saudia and Tarabot are jointly offering a 30% stake in SAL Logistics, comprising 24 million ordinary shares.

($1 = 3.7505 riyals)

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab. Editing by Jane Merriman)

