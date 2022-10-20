Saudi Arabia's SAGO seeks 535,000 T of wheat in tender - Twitter post

Adds details from paragraph two

DUBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state grains buyer SAGO has set a tender to purchase 535,000 tonnes of wheat for shipment March-April 2023, it said on its official Twitter feed.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is believed to be Friday, Oct. 21, European traders added. Results are expected on Monday, Oct. 24.

The tender seeks hard wheat for arrival in 2023 between March 1 and April 25, they said.

The wheat is sought in a series of nine consignments of about 60,000 tonnes.

Three shipments are sought for unloading in Jeddah, three in Yanbu two in Dammam and one in Jazan port, traders said.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab, Aya Nader and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Jan Harvey and Mark Potter)

