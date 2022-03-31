Saudi Arabia's SAGO seeks 355,000 T of wheat in tender -traders

Adds details

HAMBURG, March 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state grains buyer SAGO is seeking 355,000 tonnes of wheat in an import tender for delivery September-November 2022, traders said on Thursday.

The tender sought six cargoes of hard wheat with 12.5% protein, they said.

One 60,000 tonne consignment was sought for Jeddah port, three 60,000 tonne consignments for Yanbu, one 60,000 tonne cargo for Dammam and one 55,000 tonne consignment for Jizan, the traders added.

In its previous wheat import tender in December, SAGO bought 689,000 tonnes for arrival in July.

