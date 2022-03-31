Saudi Arabia's SAGO seeks 355,000 T of wheat in tender -traders

HAMBURG, March 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state grains buyer SAGO is seeking 355,000 tonnes of wheat in an import tender for delivery September-November 2022, traders said on Thursday.

