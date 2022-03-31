Commodities

Saudi Arabia's SAGO seeks 355,000 T of wheat in tender -traders

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Saudi Arabia's state grains buyer SAGO is seeking 355,000 tonnes of wheat in an import tender for delivery September-November 2022, traders said on Thursday.

HAMBURG, March 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state grains buyer SAGO is seeking 355,000 tonnes of wheat in an import tender for delivery September-November 2022, traders said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Writing by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular