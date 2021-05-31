US Markets

Saudi Arabia's SAGO says agreed to buy 562,000 tonnes of wheat

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Saudi Arabia's state grain organisation (SAGO) has agreed to buy 562,000 tonnes of wheat for delivery between August and September at $299.55 average price per tonne, it said on its website on Monday.

DUBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state grain organisation (SAGO) has agreed to buy 562,000 tonnes of wheat for delivery between August and September at $299.55 average price per tonne, it said on its website on Monday.

The contracted volume will be shipped from the European Union, North America, South America, the Black Sea region and Australia.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by David Goodman )

((maher.chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular