Saudi Arabia's SAGO says agreed to buy 562,000 tonnes of wheat

DUBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state grain organisation (SAGO) has agreed to buy 562,000 tonnes of wheat for delivery between August and September at $299.55 average price per tonne, it said on its website on Monday.

The contracted volume will be shipped from the European Union, North America, South America, the Black Sea region and Australia.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by David Goodman )

