Saudi Arabia's SAGO grains buyer to become General Food Security Authority

DUBAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state grains buyer SAGO will become the General Food Security Authority (GFSA), state news agency SPA said on Tuesday, citing a cabinet decision.

The change to the Saudi Grains Organization, agreed in a cabinet meeting chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, will "unite the efforts of government agencies and the private sector to strengthen the food security system," Ahmed bin Abdulaziz al-Faris, governor of GFSA and previously SAGO, said in a separate SPA report on Tuesday.

GFSA will work on areas including strategic storage, developing an early warning system for food, food waste and its prevention, and partnerships with countries and international organizations, Faris said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba. Editing by Jane Merriman)

