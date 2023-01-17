World Markets

Saudi Arabia's SAGO grains buyer to become General Food Security Authority

January 17, 2023 — 11:47 am EST

Written by Yousef Saba. for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state grains buyer SAGO will become the General Food Security Authority (GFSA), state news agency SPA said on Tuesday, citing a cabinet decision.

The change to the Saudi Grains Organization, agreed in a cabinet meeting chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, will "unite the efforts of government agencies and the private sector to strengthen the food security system," Ahmed bin Abdulaziz al-Faris, governor of GFSA and previously SAGO, said in a separate SPA report on Tuesday.

GFSA will work on areas including strategic storage, developing an early warning system for food, food waste and its prevention, and partnerships with countries and international organizations, Faris said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.