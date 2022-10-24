Saudi Arabia's SAGO buys 566,000 T wheat for shipment March-April 2023

Adds details

DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state grains buyer SAGO said on Monday that it bought 566,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender for shipment March-April 2023.

SAGO said three shipments were sought for unloading at Jeddah Port, three at Yanbu Port and two at Dammam and Jazan.

(Reporting by Aya Nader; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Louise Heavens)

