Saudi Arabia's SAGO buys 566,000 T wheat for shipment March-April 2023

Aya Nader Reuters
DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state grains buyer SAGO said on Monday that it bought 566,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender for shipment March-April 2023.

SAGO said three shipments were sought for unloading at Jeddah Port, three at Yanbu Port and two at Dammam and Jazan.

(Reporting by Aya Nader; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Louise Heavens)

