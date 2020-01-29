Saudi Arabia's SABIC posts 4th-qtr loss of $192 mln on lower selling prices

Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world's fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm, posted a net loss of 720 million riyals ($191.94 million) after tax, in the fourth quarter mainly due to lower average selling prices.
