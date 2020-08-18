Saudi Arabia's SABIC picks banks for dollar bond - sources

By Davide Barbuscia and Marwa Rashad

DUBAI/RIYADH, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE, the world’s fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm, has picked banks to arrange a U.S. dollar denominated bond issue, two sources said, as corporates and governments in the Gulf seek to raise cash amid a recession.

SABIC has hired banks including Citi C.N, HSBC HSBA.L and BNP Paribas BNPP.PA to arrange the deal, said the two sources familiar with the matter, with one of them adding the transaction was likely to be worth more than $1 billion.

SABIC, which this month reported a third straight quarterly loss, did not immediately comment. BNP Paribas, Citi and HSBC declined to comment.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, faces a severe economic contraction this year as movement restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have had a drastic impact on oil demand and oil prices.

SABIC reported a net loss of 2.2 billion riyals ($586.62 million) in the second quarter and said this month low oil prices and weak global growth meant the second half would likely be similar to the first.

Chief Executive Yousef al-Benyan, however, said that SABIC’s business had started to see slight improvement in July and August.

SABIC issued $2 billion in bonds in 2018, Reuters reported at the time, with BNP Paribas, Citi, HSBC, MUFG and Standard Chartered Bank arranging that deal.

Saudi oil producer Aramco 2222.SE completed its purchase of a 70% stake in SABIC for $69.1 billion in June.

($1 = 3.7503 riyals)

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Marwa Rashad; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.