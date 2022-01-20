Saudi Arabia's SABIC launches U.S. Gulf Coast project with ExxonMobil

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp's (SABIC) 2010.SE joint venture project with ExxonMobil XOM.N in the U.S. Gulf Coast, which involves an ethylene production unit, has begun commercial operations, it said on Thursday.

The company announced plans on Sept. 19 to establish an ethylene production unit with annual capacity of about 1.8 million tonnes, SABIC said in a bourse statement.

The unit will feed two polyethylene production units, the company said without disclosing financial details.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh Editing by David Goodman )

