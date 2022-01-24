Saudi Arabia's SABIC Agri-Nutrients plans to buy 49% of ETG Inputs Holdco
DUBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian fertilizers maker SABIC Agri-Nutrients 2020.SE said on Monday it had signed a binding agreement to acquire a 49% stake in ETG Inputs Holdco LTD.
ETG Inputs Holdco blends and distributes fertilizers, seeds and agro-chemicals directly to farmers and customers in several countries in Africa, according to information on its website.
The transaction is based on an enterprise value of $320 million, and subject to regulatory approvals and other terms and conditions, SABIC Agri-Nutrients said in a regulatory disclosure.
The company said it will finance the acquisition through company's resources, in addition to bank facilities.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
