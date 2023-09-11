News & Insights

World Markets

Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Global signs up EDF, Masdar for AMAALA resort

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

September 11, 2023 — 02:00 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

DUBAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian developer Red Sea Global has entered into a 25-year concession agreement with France's EDF and United Arab Emirates' Masdar to service its ultra-luxury resort destination AMAALA on the northwestern coast.

The new facility will have the capacity to generate up to 410,000 MWh per annum, enough to power 10,000 households for an entire year, Red Sea Global, EDF and Masdar said in a joint statement on Monday.

The system includes a battery energy storage solution that enables 24/7 power, plus a desalination plant and wastewater treatment plant, the statement added.

AMAALA is a 4,155 square kilometres ultra-luxury development featuring hotels, residential properties, marinas and a yacht club.

Entirely powered by solar energy, the tourism destination will have a zero-carbon footprint once operational.

Red Sea Global is owned by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF). It was created in 2021 by merging two government-owned developers, the Red Sea Development Company and Amaala.

Projects like AMAALA are part of the kingdom's Vision 2030, an effort to diversify and wean the world's top crude exporter off oil revenues.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.