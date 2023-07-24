Saudi Arabia's Rawabi Energy gets $1.9 billion loans

DUBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Rawabi Energy said on Monday it had secured 7.175 billion riyal ($1.9 billion) worth of syndicated loans, denominated in riyals and U.S. dollars, to speed up growth and refinance existing debt.

HSBC HSBA.L was sole structuring bank and, with Gulf International Bank, joint global coordinator.

Also on the deal were local lenders Saudi Awwal Bank 1060.SE, Saudi National Bank 1180.SE, Alinma Bank 1150.SE, Riyad Bank 1010.SE, Bank Al Jazira and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

The UAE's First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD was also involved.

Rawabi Energy, a subsidiary of Rawabi Holding Group, said it was "one of the largest private sector syndicated financings in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Rawabi Energy was set up as a closed joint stock company in 2020 to consolidate Rawabi Holding's energy services operations. Its subsidiaries include Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services (RVOS), Rawabi Oil & Gas (ROG) and United Safety Ltd in Canada.

"The transaction will accelerate (the company's) growth plans, underpinned by a full capital structure take-out and refinancing of existing indebtedness," Rawabi Energy said in a statement, adding it was 1.33 times oversubscribed.

($1 = 3.7505 riyals)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by David Holmes)

