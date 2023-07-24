News & Insights

World Markets
FAB

Saudi Arabia's Rawabi Energy gets $1.9 billion loans

July 24, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Rawabi Energy said on Monday it had secured 7.175 billion riyal ($1.9 billion) worth of syndicated loans, denominated in riyals and U.S. dollars, to speed up growth and refinance existing debt.

HSBC HSBA.L was sole structuring bank and, with Gulf International Bank, joint global coordinator.

Also on the deal were local lenders Saudi Awwal Bank 1060.SE, Saudi National Bank 1180.SE, Alinma Bank 1150.SE, Riyad Bank 1010.SE, Bank Al Jazira and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

The UAE's First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD was also involved.

Rawabi Energy, a subsidiary of Rawabi Holding Group, said it was "one of the largest private sector syndicated financings in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Rawabi Energy was set up as a closed joint stock company in 2020 to consolidate Rawabi Holding's energy services operations. Its subsidiaries include Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services (RVOS), Rawabi Oil & Gas (ROG) and United Safety Ltd in Canada.

"The transaction will accelerate (the company's) growth plans, underpinned by a full capital structure take-out and refinancing of existing indebtedness," Rawabi Energy said in a statement, adding it was 1.33 times oversubscribed.

($1 = 3.7505 riyals)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by David Holmes)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FAB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.