Saudi Arabia's Rabigh Refining restarts refinery after overhaul

SINGAPORE, March 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical 2380.SE has restarted its refining and downstream units from a planned maintenance, after more than a month-long delay, four industry sources said.

The company's 400,000-barrel per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) and corresponding derivative units were restarted mostly in the week of March 3, but exact reason for the delay in restart dates could not be confirmed, they said.

The restart timing for these units were initially planned for the second-half of January, after they went on a scheduled overhaul since Dec. 1 last year, one of the four sources added.

The company did not respond to Reuters' request for comments.

