Saudi Arabia's Q4 GDP shrinks 3.7% y/y -govt data

Adds detail, background

DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's real gross domestic product (GDP) shrunk 3.7% in the fourth quarter, government data showed on Wednesday, marking a second consecutive quarter of contraction, as a decline in oil activities weighed.

The kingdom's GDP shrunk 4.4% in the third quarter of 2023, its first quarterly contraction since the COVID-19 pandemic, hurt by cuts to oil production and lower crude prices.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, is pumping around 9 million barrels per day (bpd), well below its around 12 million bpd capacity after it cut production as part of an agreement with OPEC and other oil producers.

The government has ordered state firm Aramco 2222.SE to halt its oil expansion plan and to keep maximum capacity at 12 million barrels per day, 1 million bpd below a target announced in 2020, the company said on Tuesday.

Oil activities were down 16.4% in the fourth quarter versus the previous year, estimates from the General Authority for Statistics showed, while non-oil GDP grew 4.3% year on year and government activities increased 3.1%.

The kingdom's economy contracted 0.9% in 2023, the data showed, pulled lower by the oil sector while non-oil activities grew by 4.6%.

In its latest budget, the government had estimated overall GDP growth of 0.03% in 2023, with non-oil growth forecast at almost 6%. It projects growth of 4.4% this year.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday estimated Saudi Arabia's economy contracted 1.1% in 2023, adding this would result in a slower rebound this year.

Saudi Arabia needs hundreds of billions to achieve the objectives of its economic transition plan known as Vision 2030, which puts an expanded private sector and non-oil growth at the centre of the kingdom's future development agenda.

It has already tapped debt markets for $12 billion so far this year to help plug a projected budget deficit of 79 billion riyals ($21.07 billion) in 2024 as it boosts spending to bolster the domestic economy.

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; editing by Tom Hogue and Jason Neely)

((rachna.uppal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.