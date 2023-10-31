News & Insights

Saudi Arabia's Q3 GDP shrinks 4.5% y/y on sharp decline in oil activity

Credit: REUTERS/Faisal Nasser

October 31, 2023 — 02:33 am EDT

Written by Rachna Uppal for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to preliminary government data on Tuesday, weighed down by a sharp fall in oil activity.

Oil activities decreased by 17.3% in the third quarter from a year earlier, the General Authority for Statistics data showed, pulling overall growth lower despite non-oil growth of 3.6% and expansion in government activities of 1.9%.

The kingdom, which is the world's top oil exporter, estimates overall GDP growth to slow sharply in 2023 from last year, to 0.03%, narrowly avoiding a contraction, and a budget deficit of 2% of GDP.

