Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund to invest $1.3 bln in Reliance Retail

Reuters
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund will invest 95.55 billion rupees ($1.29 billion) for a 2.04% stake in Reliance Industries' retail arm, giving the unit a pre-money equity value of 4.59 trillion rupees, the Indian conglomerate said on Thursday. ($1 = 74.0777 Indian rupees) nL4N2HR2VR

BENGALURU, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund will invest 95.55 billion rupees ($1.29 billion) for a 2.04% stake in Reliance Industries' RELI.NS retail arm, giving the unit a pre-money equity value of 4.59 trillion rupees, the Indian conglomerate said on Thursday.

