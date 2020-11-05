Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund to invest $1.3 bln in Reliance Retail

BENGALURU, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund will invest 95.55 billion rupees ($1.29 billion) for a 2.04% stake in Reliance Industries' RELI.NS retail arm, giving the unit a pre-money equity value of 4.59 trillion rupees, the Indian conglomerate said on Thursday.

($1 = 74.0777 Indian rupees)

