Saudi Arabia's PIF to raise $5.5 bln in green bond sale - lead

February 07, 2023 — 11:31 am EST

Written by Yoruk Bahceli for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF) is set to raise $5.5 billion through a sale of green bonds comprising three tranches for which orders topped $32.5 billion, one of the banks acting as a lead manager on the deal said on Tuesday.

The wealth fund was set to raise $1.75 billion in seven-year paper at 115 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries (UST), $2 billion in a 12-year tranche at 145 bps over UST and $1.75 billion in 30-year bonds at 185 bps over UST, the lead manager said.

