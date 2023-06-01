Saudi Arabia's PIF to acquire 30% of supermarket chain Tamimi Markets

By Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, June 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) plans to acquire a 30% stake in local supermarket chain Tamimi Markets Company, the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund said on Thursday.

PIF, which has more than $620 billion in assets under management, said it signed a share subscription agreement to invest in Tamimi Markets.

It said the transaction, which will involve a capital increase and subscription for new shares, aligns with the fund's strategy to enable the private sector and create Saudi national champions.

"This investment aims to enable Tamimi Markets to realise its full potential, transforming it from one of the leading national grocery chains to a major regional chain," PIF said in an emailed statement.

"It aims to support the company’s ambitious plans through expansion of its operations and commercial opportunities, including acceleration of regional growth and a potential initial public offering," it added.

