Saudi Arabia's PIF gets over $12 bln in orders for green bonds - document

February 07, 2023 — 07:07 am EST

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF) has received more than $12 billion in orders for a sale of dollar-denominated green bonds comprising tranches with tenors of seven, 12 and 30 years, a bank document showed on Tuesday.

The orders exclude interest from joint lead managers for the debt sale expected to price later on Tuesday, the document showed.

