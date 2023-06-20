News & Insights

Saudi Arabia's PIF emerges as leading bidder for $2.5 bln Vale base metals stake- Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

June 20, 2023 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

June 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is emerging as the leading bidder to acquire a 10% stake in Vale's VALE3.SA nickel and copper operations, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The stake could be valued at around $2.5 billion, the report said.

