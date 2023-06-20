Saudi Arabia's PIF emerges as leading bidder for $2.5 bln Vale base metals stake- Bloomberg News

June 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is emerging as the leading bidder to acquire a 10% stake in Vale's VALE3.SA nickel and copper operations, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The stake could be valued at around $2.5 billion, the report said.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.