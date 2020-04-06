Saudi Arabia's PIF discloses 8.2% stake in cruise operator Carnival

April 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), on Monday disclosed an 8.2% stake in coronavirus-hit Carnival Corp CCL.N, sending the cruise operator's shares nearly 30% higher.

The stake of about 43.5 million shares is worth $369.3 million as of Friday's close, making the investment fund the second-largest investor in the world's biggest cruise line, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. (https://bit.ly/3aJnpyS)

Carnival's shares have lost more than three-quarters of their value so far this year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced cruise ship companies to halt operations and suspend voyages.

PIF, which manages over $300 billion in assets, has stakes in Uber UBER.N and electric car company Lucid Motors. It has also allocated $45 billion to Softbank's $100 billion Vision Fund.

The news of its stake in Carnival on Monday sent the Miami, Florida-based company's shares up as much as nearly 30%, amid a jump in the broader market.

The stock has fallen about 30% since the close of March 25, a day before the PIF took the stake.

Last week, Carnival said it was raising $6.25 billion in combination debt and equity and suspending its dividend payouts in an effort to ride out the health crisis.

The company's largest shareholder is Chairman Micky Arison, with a 17.07% stake, as of Jan. 16, according to Refinitiv data. SunTrust Bank holds a 7.33% stake in the company, as of Dec. 31.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((aditi.sebastian@thomsonreuters.com;; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806 182 2780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.