Saudi Arabia's PIF, Cain International invest $900 mln in Aman Group - PIF

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state-owned Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Cain International have invested $900 million in Aman Group to accelerate its global expansion, in line with the fund's 2021-2025 strategy, the PIF said in a Twitter post on Monday.

The transaction values Aman Group at $3 billion, a statement by Cain International said.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Jan Harvey)

