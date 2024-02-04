News & Insights

Saudi Arabia's non-oil business activity slows to 2-year low in Jan-PMI

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY

February 04, 2024 — 11:18 pm EST

Written by Rachna Uppal for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Non-oil business activity in Saudi Arabia grew at its weakest rate in two years last month, a survey showed on Monday, as a sharp slowdown in new order growth indicated weakening demand.

The seasonally adjusted Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index stood at 55.4 in January, down from 57.5 in December, and the lowest reading since January 2022.

The subindex for Output dropped to 58.1 last month, from 61.0 in December, and remained firmly in growth mode, but the pace of expansion in new orders dropped to 60.5 last month, from December's 68.3 reading, signalling a weakness in demand momentum.

The softening in the pace of new order growth was attributed in part to increased competition affecting order books, as well as a contraction in export orders, the fourth drop in six months, on lower demand and weaker economic conditions, among others.

Purchasing costs rose at the fastest pace since May 2012, the survey showed, with some respondents citing higher shipping costs on the back of attacks in the Red Sea as a reason, as well as increase material costs and more supply chain risk.

"It's clear that the non-oil economy has continued to grow, despite challenges stemming from rising costs and interest rates," Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank said.

"Despite cost increases, output prices have remained low, signalling a high level of competitiveness in the market."

The level of business confidence about future activity slowed in January, with some respondents concerned over weakening demand and inflationary pressures over the next 12 months.

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((rachna.uppal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.