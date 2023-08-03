Saudi Arabia's non-oil business activity eases in July on slowing new order growth-PMI

DUBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Non-oil business activity in Saudi Arabia eased in July, after output surged to multi-year highs the previous month, a survey showed on Thursday, as new order growth slowed.

The seasonally adjusted Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index eased to 57.7 in July from 59.6 in June, the lowest since December 2022, although it remained above the long-run average.

The sub index for New Orders indicated a sharp slowdown in growth to 63.1 in July from 69.5 in June and was the slowest pace of growth this year despite continued demand.

Overall output remained similar to June with the strongest growth in the construction and manufacturing sectors.

“The effects from tighter monetary condition(s) have started to be mildly felt across the Kingdom’s private sector in July after a strong first half performance," Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank said, adding a slowdown was to be expected.

"Furthermore, rising cost of capital and intense competitive pressures are among the factors holding back new business expansion," Ghaith said.

The Saudi central bank, known as SAMA, increased its repo rate to 6% and its reverse repo rate to 5.5%, both by 25 bps, in line with the Federal Reserve's latest hike; the Saudi riyal is pegged to the US dollar.

Business optimism also eased in July from the previous month, with some concerns centred around growing competition for new orders.

A decline in oil activities weighed on overall GDP growth in the second quarter, which slowed to 1.1% according to government estimates, but non-oil activities expanded 5.5%, with growth likely to be driven mainly by the private sector.

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((rachna.uppal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.