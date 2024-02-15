Saudi Arabia's Modern Mills IPO seeks to raise up to $314 mln

DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Modern Mills Company is seeking to raise up to 1.178 billion riyals ($314.12 million) from its planned initial public offering, according to an indicative price range on Thursday.

The price range for the IPO - which will see 30% of the company's capital listed on Riyadh's Saudi Exchange - was set between 44 riyals and 48 riyals a share.

The range implied a market capitalization between 3.601 billion riyals and 3.928 billion riyals.

Formerly known as Milling Company 3, Modern Mills was part of a wider privatisation programme under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 aimed at weaning the company off oil. The company operates flour mills in the regions of Khamis Mushait, Aljouf and Aljamoom.

It was sold to a consortium of investors for 750 million riyals by the Saudi Grains Organization in 2020.

The selling shareholders are Mada International Holding Company, which owned 50% of Modern Mills before the offering, Al Ghurair Foods Company had 45% and Masafi Company held 5%.

HSBC is acting as sole financial advisor, global coordinator, joint bookrunner, lead manager and underwriter on the IPO, with Emirates NBD as joint bookrunner and underwriter. Moelis and Company is advising the selling shareholders.

It is the second company in the kingdom to proceed with a listing this year. Avalon Pharma last month priced its IPO at the top of its range, seeking to raise as much as 492 million riyals for a 30% stake.

Companies based in the Gulf Cooperation Council raised $11 billion in IPO proceeds in 2023, down 45% from 2022. These IPOs accounted for 40% of the proceeds raised in the EMEA region during 2023, 56% lower from a year earlier, LSEG data showed.

($1 = 3.7501 riyals)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

