Saudi Arabia's March crude exports fall to 9-month low

May 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's March crude oil exports fell to the lowest level since June 2020, while output dipped, official data showed on Monday.

Total crude exports fell to 5.427 million barrels per day from 5.625 million bpd in February, while crude output was at 8.138 million bpd in March versus 8.147 million bpd the previous month, data showed.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which published them on its website.

The world's top crude oil exporter started easing supply cuts to buyers in May as OPEC+ stuck to plans for a phased roll-back of oil production restrictions from May to July.

