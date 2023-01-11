Saudi Arabia's Ma'aden forms JV to invest in mining assets abroad

January 11, 2023 — 01:30 am EST

DUBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden), 1211.SE the Gulf's largest miner, said on Wednesday it agreed to form a joint venture with the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund to invest in mining assets globally.

Ma'aden will own 51% in the venture while the Public Investment Fund (PIF) will own 49%, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Ma'aden said the new venture's strategy "will initially be to invest in the iron ore, copper, nickel, and lithium sectors as a non-operating partner taking minority equity positions."

