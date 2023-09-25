News & Insights

Saudi Arabia's Lumi jumps as much as 30% on stock market debut

September 25, 2023 — 03:29 am EDT

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

By Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Saudi Arabian auto rental company Lumi 4262.SE jumped as much as 30% above their listing price on its market debut on Monday after raising $290 million in an initial public offering for 30% of the business.

Shares rose as high as 85.8 riyals ($22.87) in early trade on the Riyadh bourse after opening at 72.6 riyals. That was up from an IPO price at the top of the indicative range at 66 riyals per share.

($1 = 3.7510 riyals)

($1 = 3.7510 riyals)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh Editing by David Goodman)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.