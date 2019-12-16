Saudi Arabia's lenders NCB, Riyad Bank end merger talks

corrects to June, from 2018, final paragraph

RIYADH, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank (NCB), the kingdom's biggest lender by assets, and its smaller rival, Riyad Bank, said on Monday they had stopped merger talks which had begun last year, without giving a reason.

"The boards of both banks have decided to end preliminary merger talks and not to continue with the merger study," the two banks said in separate bourse filings.

The merger was expected to create created a combined bank holding $183 billion in assets and to further extend NCB's lead over its closest rivals, including Al Rajhi Bank, by boosting its assets by almost a third to 685 billion riyals.

Both NCB and Riyad Bank have a common shareholder in sovereign fund Public Investment Fund (PIF), which analysts said would have facilitated the tie up.

The bank had previously picked Goldman Sachs GS.N to advise on its merger, sources told Reuters last year.

A wave of bank mergers are taking place in the Gulf region, after two of the United Arab Emirates' biggest banks linked up to create First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Consolidation has increased in the past two years as profit margins have been squeezed by lower government and consumer spending in the face of weak oil prices.

In June, Saudi British Bank (SABB) 1060.SE and its smaller rival Alawwal Bank 1040.SE completed a merger deal to create the kingdom's third-biggest lender in the first major tie-up for the country's banking sector in recent times.

