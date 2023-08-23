News & Insights

Saudi Arabia's Jadwa acquires 35% in Kuwaiti perfumer Gissah

August 23, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

By Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Jadwa Investment has acquired a 35% equity stake in Kuwait's Gissah Perfumes Company, which is slated for a listing in Riyadh, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Jadwa, one of the country's largest privately-owned investment banks, bought the stake through its private equity arm's Jadwa Retail Opportunities Fund, the statement said.

The companies did not provide a timeline for Gissah's planned listing and they did not disclose the value of the investment.

The deal will help Gissah prepare the company for a public listing on the Tadawul, Saudi Arabia's stock market, Gissah Chairman Faisal Al-Shayji was quoted as saying.

The companies did not provide a timeline for Gissah's listing on the Riyadh bourse.

Gissah, established in 2018, has 80 stores in 25 cities across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.