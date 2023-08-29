Saudi Arabia's foreign assets fall sharply in July from previous month

DUBAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's net foreign assets held at the central bank fell sharply to 1.53 trillion riyals ($407.90 billion) at the end of July, down $16 billion from the previous month, as lower crude production and prices hit revenue.

Total net foreign assets stood at 1.6 trillion riyals at the end of July, the central bank said in its monthly bulletin on Monday, down from 1.67 trillion riyals at the end of June.

The kingdom's budget deficit extended to 8.2 billion riyals($2.19 billion) in the first half of the year, after a full year fiscal surplus of almost $30 billion in 2022, as lower oil prices and oil production cuts weigh on revenue.

However, state oil giant Aramco's decision to fork out a to shareholders - of which the Saudi government is the largest - in Q3 from its free cash flow, the first of several extra payouts, will likely boost state revenue.

Without Aramco's payout - which had initially been expected to begin in 2024 - there was increasing expectation that Saudi Arabia would tilt back into a small full year deficit this year.

Personally spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has embarked on an ambitious economic plan known as Vision 2030 to diversify into sectors such as tourism, develop massive infrastructure projects, and grow the financial and private sectors.

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, has been tasked with delivering Vision 2030 targets, which requires billions in investment.

($1 = 3.7509 riyals)

