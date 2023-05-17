News & Insights

Saudi Arabia's First Milling Company announces intention to proceed with IPO

May 17, 2023 — 02:23 pm EDT

Written by Yomna Ehab for Reuters ->

May 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's First Milling Company said it intends to proceed with an initial public offering and listing of its ordinary shares on the Saudi Exchange, where the offering is expected to comprise a sale of existing shares and result in a free float of 30% of the company’s share capital, a statement on Saudi Exchange reported on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab Editing by Chris Reese)

