Saudi Arabia's FDI flows amounted to about $33 bln in 2022 under new methodology-state news agency

November 07, 2023 — 03:24 pm EST

Written by Muhammad Al Gebaly for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment into Saudi Arabia amounted to about 122 billion riyals ($32.52 billion) in 2022, state news agency SPA said in a statement on Tuesday, revised upwards from the about $8 billion figure that had been published previously.

The updated figure is a result of a new framework methodology for publishing FDI data in the kingdom which was adopted in October, SPA said.

($1 = 3.7513 riyals)

(Reporting by Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Leslie Adler)

