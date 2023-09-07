News & Insights

Saudi Arabia's economy grows 1.2% in Q2

September 07, 2023 — 02:49 am EDT

Written by Rachna Uppal for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's economy grew 1.2% in the second quarter, year-on-year, government data showed on Thursday, with non-oil growth vastly outperforming overall growth, which decelerated sharply from last year on the back of a decrease in oil activities.

Oil sector activities declined by 4.3% in the second quarter from the same period a year ago, data from the General Authority for Statistics showed, but non-oil activities surged 6.1%, driven by domestic demand.

Earlier official estimates had indicated GDP growth of 1.1%in Q2.

Saudi Arabia’s economy grew 8.7% last year, allowing it to record its first budget surplus in almost a decade. But cuts to production this year and lower prices have hit oil revenues and will weigh on growth.

