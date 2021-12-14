Saudi Arabia's economy expanded 7% in Q3

Contributor
Davide Barbuscia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI

Saudi Arabia's economy grew 7% in the third quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday.

DUBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's economy grew 7% in the third quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday.

The expansion was slightly bigger than official estimates of a 6.8% annual growth during the period.

Quarter-on-quarter, the economy of the world's biggest oil exporter grew by 5.7%, the General Authority for Statistics said.

"Economic growth was mainly driven by oil activities, which increased by 9.3% year-on-year", while the non-oil economy expanded by 6.3% year on year, it added.

The largest Arab economy was hit hard last year by the twin shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and record-low oil prices, but it rebounded this year amid easing coronavirus restrictions, higher oil prices and production hikes.

Riyadh said on Sunday it expected the economy to grow 2.9% this year and 7.4% next year.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters