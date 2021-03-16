Saudi Arabia's economy contracts 3.9% in Q4

Saeed Azhar Reuters
Published
Saudi Arabia's economy contracted by 3.9% in the fourth quarter from the same period a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday, hit by a sharp contraction in the oil sector as the kingdom cut output, while the non-oil sector also declined due to the hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

The oil sector contracted by 8.5% and the non-oil sector declined by 0.8%, data from Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics showed.

The private sector economy shrank by 0.8%, while the government sector contracted by 1.0%, the data said.

