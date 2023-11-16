Saudi Arabia's crude exports rose to 5.75 mln bpd in September

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in September rose to 5.75 million barrels per day (bpd) from 5.58 million bpd in August, the International Energy Forum (IEF) said on Thursday, citing data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI).

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to JODI, which publishes them on its website.

