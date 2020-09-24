Saudi Arabia's BinDawood Holding to delay IPO retail offering

Saudi Arabia's BinDawood Holding said on Thursday a development relating to the supermarket retailer which requires disclosure in a supplementary prospectus would result in a delay of the retail part of a planned initial public offering (IPO).

BinDawood Holding said a supplementary prospectus, to be approved by the Capital Market Authority, will contain "certain additional information regarding, among others, the institutional book-building and the retail offering period, which will no longer begin on September 27."

The company and the joint financial advisers expect to provide updates next week, BinDawood said in a statement on its website.

