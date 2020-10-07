Saudi Arabia's BinDawood Holding prices IPO at 96 riyals a share -statement

Contributor
Hadeel Al Sayegh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI

Saudi Arabian supermarket retailer BinDawood Holding has priced its initial public offering at 96 riyals ($25.59) a share, the company said on Wednesday.

DUBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian supermarket retailer BinDawood Holding has priced its initial public offering at 96 riyals ($25.59) a share, the company said on Wednesday.

The retailer, which owns the Danube and BinDawood supermarket brands, said the book-building process generated an order book of 106.9 billion riyals ($28.50 billion).

Subscriptions came from public funds, private funds and discretionary portfolios, non-Saudi investors and other investors, which include government institutions, private companies and financial institutions, it said.

"I am very pleased with the exceptionally strong demand we have witnessed for BinDawood Holding shares by institutional investors," Ahmad Abdulrazzaq BinDawood, Chief Executive Officer, BinDawood Holding was quoted as saying. "We look forward to welcoming a diverse institutional shareholder base, that is committed for the long-term."

($1 = 3.7508 riyals)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters